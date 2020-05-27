First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $88.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

