Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.30 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

FCUUF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.23. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

