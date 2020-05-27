Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Stake Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2,409,750.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 406,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period.

NYSE FFC opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

