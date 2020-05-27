Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FLNG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNG opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 106.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 417,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 695,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 117,703 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

