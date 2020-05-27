Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Capital World Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,635,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 216.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 562,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,472,900 shares of company stock worth $276,617,695. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

