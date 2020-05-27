Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLY. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $3,766,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Fly Leasing by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,596,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 528,541 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $4,963,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

