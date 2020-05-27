Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.