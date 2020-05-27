FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after buying an additional 110,660 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after buying an additional 73,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after buying an additional 124,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 525,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Cowen began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,160 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

