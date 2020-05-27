Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Fox Factory worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 68.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

