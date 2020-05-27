FOX (FOXA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) recently:

5/11/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – FOX had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $45.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – FOX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – FOX is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – FOX had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

4/6/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FOXA opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in FOX by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 212,789 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 146,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

