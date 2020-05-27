Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Freshpet worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after acquiring an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freshpet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $12,082,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 272,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,181.80 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,549,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $186,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,623 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,069.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.