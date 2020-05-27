Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

OGZPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gazprom PAO (EDR) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. VTB Capital lowered Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Gazprom PAO has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

