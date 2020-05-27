Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,529 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

