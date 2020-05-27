Global UAV Technologies (CNSX:UAV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Global UAV Technologies Ltd (CNSX:UAV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 350000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Global UAV Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:UAV)

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) based services and products in Canada. The company offers aerial images; and conducts UAV based surveys in mining and aggregates, agriculture, inspection, and construction surveying sectors. It also delivers data options, including aerial photogrammetry, orthographic mosaics, DEM and DTM topographic maps, volume calculations, and HD imagery for insurance or promotional purposes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Global UAV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global UAV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.