Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Get Global X China Industrials ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.97% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII)

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.