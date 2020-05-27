Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.83, approximately 28,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 72,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COPX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,221.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 190,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.