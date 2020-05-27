Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92, 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) by 160.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.64% of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

