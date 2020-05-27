Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

