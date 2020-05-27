Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

FRA:MRK opened at €101.90 ($118.49) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is €102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.56.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

