GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GTT Communications worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GTT Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 856,418 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

GTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

GTT Communications stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. GTT Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

