Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.10 ($17.56).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €12.58 ($14.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a 12 month high of €23.16 ($26.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.67. The stock has a market cap of $789.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

