Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €44.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.79 ($41.61).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €37.82 ($43.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.83.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.