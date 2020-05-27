Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after purchasing an additional 356,588 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

