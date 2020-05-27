Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to Sell at Danske

Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $338.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

