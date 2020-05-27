HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

