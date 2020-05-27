IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of IBERIABANK worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $22,934,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after acquiring an additional 178,421 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

