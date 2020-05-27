ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 0.6%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 686 ($9.02), approximately 46,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 49,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($9.08).

The company has a market cap of $461.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 669.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 850.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Sandra Pajarola purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.41) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($131,675.87).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

