iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 100,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 84,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $17.38 million and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

iLOOKABOUT Company Profile (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iLOOKABOUT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLOOKABOUT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.