Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.

INCY opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

