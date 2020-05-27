Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 11.1%

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO)’s share price rose 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 116,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 44,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.