IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:MMI opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.