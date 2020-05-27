IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.