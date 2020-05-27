IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,348,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $107.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.