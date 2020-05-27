IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

