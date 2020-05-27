IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $173,000 in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.