IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE:SJI opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

