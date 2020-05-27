IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $178,000 in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Scholastic Corp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

