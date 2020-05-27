IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $179,000 in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 237,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RMR Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. RMR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $834.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

