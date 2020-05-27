IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $180,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,967 shares of company stock worth $1,242,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

