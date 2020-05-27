IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quidel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Quidel by 66.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $3,788,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,874.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,929. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $210.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.06.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.