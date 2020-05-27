IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,868 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,383,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,060,000 after buying an additional 404,185 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,997,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,422,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 1,853,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,605,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCS. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

