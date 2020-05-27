IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,354 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after buying an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 440.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,454.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,411.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Sidoti dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

