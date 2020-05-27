IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,344 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

