Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Sells 1,285 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

APEI stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.70 million, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on American Public Education from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

