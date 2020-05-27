Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 36,855 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78.

NYSE:ELF opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $842.29 million, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.23. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 201,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

