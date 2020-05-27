Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

