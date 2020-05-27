Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after buying an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

