Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Greencore Group (GNC)

5/26/2020 – Greencore Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.71). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Greencore Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 245 ($3.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Greencore Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 170 ($2.24).

5/14/2020 – Greencore Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09).

5/8/2020 – Greencore Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/29/2020 – Greencore Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 225 ($2.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Greencore Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/1/2020 – Greencore Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.79. Greencore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The stock has a market cap of $578.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Emma Hynes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,861.88). Also, insider Patrick F. Coveney purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £472,500 ($621,546.96). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,500,000.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

