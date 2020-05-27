iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 112,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

