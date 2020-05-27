iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,618,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,088,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,866,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $244.67 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $269.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.16.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

